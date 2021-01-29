Here’s How Your Trade Edison International (EIX) Aggressively Right Now

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Advisory for Thursday, February 25, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE :EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIX is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Edison International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.56, which is $11.24 above the current price. EIX currently public float of 378.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIX was 1.72M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.70% and a quarterly performance of 1.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.54% for EIX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $71 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to EIX, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

EIX Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.89. In addition, Edison International saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Taylor Peter J., who sale 230 shares at the price of $56.91 back on Nov 02. After this action, Taylor Peter J. now owns 15,183 shares of Edison International, valued at $13,089 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Peter J., the Director of Edison International, sale 230 shares at $55.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Taylor Peter J. is holding 15,413 shares at $12,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+22.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.56. Total debt to assets is 30.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.