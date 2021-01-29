General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $190.08. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE :GD) Right Now?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GD is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for General Dynamics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.63, which is $13.46 above the current price. GD currently public float of 270.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GD was 1.47M shares.

GD’s Market Performance

GD stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.15% and a quarterly performance of 11.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for General Dynamics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for GD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $149 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GD reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $205. The rating they have provided for GD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GD, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

GD Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.21. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from OSBORN WILLIAM A, who sale 3,594 shares at the price of $147.14 back on Nov 09. After this action, OSBORN WILLIAM A now owns 35,865 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $528,825 using the latest closing price.

Moss William A, the Vice President and Controller of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 4,713 shares at $138.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Moss William A is holding 8,040 shares at $652,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.82. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 98.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.73. Total debt to assets is 27.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.