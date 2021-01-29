Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) went down by -7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.06. The company’s stock price has collected -6.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Meritage Homes reports record fourth quarter 2020 results including a 420 bps increase in home closing gross margin, 50% increase in diluted EPS and 52% increase in orders over prior year

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE :MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTH is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Meritage Homes Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.00, which is $38.12 above the current price. MTH currently public float of 36.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTH was 485.14K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH stocks went down by -6.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of -6.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Meritage Homes Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for MTH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTH reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for MTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTH, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

MTH Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.99. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Lord Phillippe, who sale 1,080 shares at the price of $91.37 back on Nov 19. After this action, Lord Phillippe now owns 28,498 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $98,680 using the latest closing price.

AX PETER L, the Director of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $100.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that AX PETER L is holding 26,400 shares at $300,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+18.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +6.81. The total capital return value is set at 9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 53.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 30.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.09.