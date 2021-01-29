Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Guardant Health Inc. (GH)?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went up by 6.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.52. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Head-to-Head Study Shows Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Outperforms Tissue Biopsy for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Similar Outcomes

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ :GH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Guardant Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.70, which is -$0.35 below the current price. GH currently public float of 92.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 1.06M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.68% and a quarterly performance of 40.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Guardant Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.83% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of 54.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $175 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

GH Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +28.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.42. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from CLARK IAN T, who sale 538 shares at the price of $162.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, CLARK IAN T now owns 4,643 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $87,156 using the latest closing price.

Eltoukhy Helmy, the Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health Inc., sale 58,811 shares at $157.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Eltoukhy Helmy is holding 2,627,763 shares at $9,248,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.23 for the present operating margin

+67.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -35.29. The total capital return value is set at -11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.38. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.21.