Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company's stock price has collected -1.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :FCPT) Right Now?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCPT is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $5.58 above the current price. FCPT currently public float of 72.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCPT was 558.26K shares.

FCPT’s Market Performance

FCPT stocks went down by -1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for FCPT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $31 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FCPT, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

FCPT Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.78. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from Lenehan William H, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $24.99 back on Aug 06. After this action, Lenehan William H now owns 346,949 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., valued at $99,960 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald R, the Chief Financial Officer of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., purchase 1,366 shares at $18.28 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Morgan Gerald R is holding 96,260 shares at $24,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.57 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stands at +44.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.37. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT), the company’s capital structure generated 93.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 279.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.