Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DRVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DRVN currently public float of 161.09M. Today, the average trading volume of DRVN was 4.20M shares.

DRVN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for DRVN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

DRVN Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN fell by -4.44%. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Mendoza Gabriel C., who purchase 21,700 shares at the price of $29.76 back on Jan 22. After this action, Mendoza Gabriel C. now owns 272,703 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $645,792 using the latest closing price.

Mendoza Gabriel C., the EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 8,300 shares at $29.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Mendoza Gabriel C. is holding 251,003 shares at $247,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+38.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 455.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.01. Total debt to assets is 70.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 451.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.