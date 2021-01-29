Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Conn’s Inc. (CONN)?

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) went up by 12.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected 16.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Conn’s HomePlus Enters Orlando with Two New Stores

Is It Worth Investing in Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ :CONN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CONN is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Conn’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67, which is -$2.36 below the current price. CONN currently public float of 19.83M and currently shorts hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CONN was 352.31K shares.

CONN’s Market Performance

CONN stocks went up by 16.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.30% and a quarterly performance of 53.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Conn’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.87% for CONN stocks with a simple moving average of 57.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CONN

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CONN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CONN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

CONN Trading at 29.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONN rose by +16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Conn’s Inc. saw 37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONN starting from Renaud Todd, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $12.41 back on Jan 06. After this action, Renaud Todd now owns 42,963 shares of Conn’s Inc., valued at $49,640 using the latest closing price.

Daly Brian, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Conn’s Inc., sale 11,300 shares at $13.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Daly Brian is holding 53,529 shares at $151,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+54.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conn’s Inc. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Conn’s Inc. (CONN), the company’s capital structure generated 221.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.92. Total debt to assets is 61.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.