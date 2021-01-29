Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.38. The company’s stock price has collected 9.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that 360 DigiTech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ :QFIN) Right Now?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for 360 DigiTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.97, which is $2.12 above the current price. QFIN currently public float of 107.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QFIN was 1.07M shares.

QFIN’s Market Performance

QFIN stocks went up by 9.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.56% and a quarterly performance of 45.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for 360 DigiTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.78% for QFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QFIN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

QFIN Trading at 37.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +62.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, 360 DigiTech Inc. saw 47.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.93 for the present operating margin

+84.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for 360 DigiTech Inc. stands at +27.13. The total capital return value is set at 47.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.93. Equity return is now at value 38.20, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.38. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.67.