CYREN Ltd. (CYRN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) went down by -9.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s stock price has collected -17.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Cyren Announces Appointment of Kenneth Tarpey as Chief Financial Officer

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRN is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CYREN Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.44 above the current price. CYRN currently public float of 26.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRN was 674.64K shares.

CYRN’s Market Performance

CYRN stocks went down by -17.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.00% and a quarterly performance of 24.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for CYREN Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.83% for CYRN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for CYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

CYRN Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRN fell by -17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1745. In addition, CYREN Ltd. saw 2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRN starting from Markowitz Eva Lilias, who sale 2,019 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jan 25. After this action, Markowitz Eva Lilias now owns 37,440 shares of CYREN Ltd., valued at $2,403 using the latest closing price.

Ahmed Atif, the VP of Sales, EMEA of CYREN Ltd., sale 27,686 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Ahmed Atif is holding 45,946 shares at $31,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.51 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for CYREN Ltd. stands at -46.93. The total capital return value is set at -41.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.03. Equity return is now at value -86.60, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on CYREN Ltd. (CYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.62. Total debt to assets is 30.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.