Can Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Remain Competitive?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.56. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Provides Business Update and Investor Supplement

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE :RHP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHP is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.67, which is -$2.75 below the current price. RHP currently public float of 53.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHP was 550.99K shares.

RHP’s Market Performance

RHP stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly performance of 65.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.56% for RHP stocks with a simple moving average of 52.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHP

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RHP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

RHP Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.22. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from Chaffin Patrick S, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $64.75 back on Dec 02. After this action, Chaffin Patrick S now owns 16,558 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., valued at $142,450 using the latest closing price.

FIORAVANTI MARK, the President & CFO of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $31.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that FIORAVANTI MARK is holding 205,768 shares at $95,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+19.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), the company’s capital structure generated 413.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.53. Total debt to assets is 65.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 411.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.