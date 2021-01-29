Can Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Remain Competitive?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.55. The company’s stock price has collected -20.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Rush Street Interactive to Launch BetRivers.com Online Sportsbook in Virginia Tomorrow

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE :RSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Rush Street Interactive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.50, which is $8.6 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RSI was 1.08M shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI stocks went down by -20.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.10% and a quarterly performance of 66.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Rush Street Interactive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.03% for RSI stocks with a simple moving average of 43.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for RSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

RSI Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI fell by -20.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.88. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc. saw -10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.