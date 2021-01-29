Can Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Remain Competitive?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Omega Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE :OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OHI is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.92, which is $1.49 above the current price. OHI currently public float of 225.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OHI was 1.80M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.37% and a quarterly performance of 23.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for OHI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OHI, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.90. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OHI starting from WHITMAN BURKE W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $36.63 back on Jan 04. After this action, WHITMAN BURKE W now owns 17,085 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., valued at $18,315 using the latest closing price.

BOOTH DANIEL J, the Chief Operating Officer of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $36.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BOOTH DANIEL J is holding 150,595 shares at $918,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.42 for the present operating margin

+66.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +36.93. The total capital return value is set at 3.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 124.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.48. Total debt to assets is 52.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.