Buy or Sell Seer Inc. (SEER) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.55. The company’s stock price has collected -20.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Seer Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ :SEER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.67, which is $3.91 above the current price. SEER currently public float of 37.80M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEER was 447.18K shares.

SEER’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.43% for Seer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.77% for SEER stocks with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEER reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for SEER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

SEER Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER fell by -20.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.86. In addition, Seer Inc. saw 17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh, who purchase 63,024 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Dec 09. After this action, aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh now owns 975,683 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $1,197,456 using the latest closing price.

aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh, the 10% Owner of Seer Inc., purchase 726,449 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh is holding 4,947,513 shares at $13,802,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14554.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -13825.86. The total capital return value is set at -28.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.26.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.75.