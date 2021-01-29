Buy or Sell Patria Investments Limited Class A Common Shares (PAX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Patria Investments Limited Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:PAX) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that Patria Investments Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Patria Investments Limited Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ :PAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Patria Investments Limited Class A Common Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of PAX was 5.27M shares.

PAX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for PAX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.86% for the last 200 days.

PAX Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAX fell by -7.54%. In addition, Patria Investments Limited Class A Common Shares saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.