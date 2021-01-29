Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.71. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Should you invest in Tesla, Arcturus Therapeutics, Boeing, AT&T, or Uber Technologies?

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 3.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.58, which is $26.06 above the current price. ARCT currently public float of 21.44M and currently shorts hold a 15.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 1.96M shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.15% and a quarterly performance of 24.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 514.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.29% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of 23.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $77 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $138. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARCT, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ARCT Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares surge +54.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +262.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.40. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 50.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $46.40 back on Jan 04. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 682,548 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $464,000 using the latest closing price.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., the Director of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 357,745 shares at $94.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is holding 2,200,000 shares at $33,975,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.