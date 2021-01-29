Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Just Got Our Attention

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that ATSG Board Elects Two Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ATSG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.71, which is $7.2 above the current price. ATSG currently public float of 58.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATSG was 439.20K shares.

ATSG’s Market Performance

ATSG stocks went down by -3.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.62% and a quarterly performance of -10.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Air Transport Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.01% for ATSG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATSG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ATSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 01st, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ATSG, setting the target price at $20.50 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

ATSG Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from HETE JOSEPH C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Jan 21. After this action, HETE JOSEPH C now owns 512,907 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $272,900 using the latest closing price.

HETE JOSEPH C, the Director of Air Transport Services Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $31.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that HETE JOSEPH C is holding 557,557 shares at $312,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.21 for the present operating margin

+12.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +4.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.18. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 331.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.84. Total debt to assets is 52.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 325.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.