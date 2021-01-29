Home Hot Stocks
A Lesson to Learn: Altimar Acquisition Corporation (ATAC)

By Denise Gardner

Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:ATAC) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ATAC, GIK, and TPGY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :ATAC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ATAC was 902.03K shares.

ATAC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Altimar Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for ATAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.98% for the last 200 days.

ATAC Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAC fell by -2.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Altimar Acquisition Corporation saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

