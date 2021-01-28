Why Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.26. The company’s stock price has collected 8.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Patterson Companies to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.58, which is -$1.53 below the current price. PDCO currently public float of 84.81M and currently shorts hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCO was 825.53K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO stocks went up by 8.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.17% and a quarterly performance of 29.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Patterson Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.10% for PDCO stocks with a simple moving average of 38.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCO reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PDCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDCO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

PDCO Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.85. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from FERAGEN JODY H, who sale 10,052 shares at the price of $32.83 back on Jan 13. After this action, FERAGEN JODY H now owns 34,479 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $329,986 using the latest closing price.

KORSH LES B, the VP, General Counsel of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 3,111 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that KORSH LES B is holding 106,063 shares at $78,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at -10.72. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.48. Total debt to assets is 24.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.