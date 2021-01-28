We Analyzed the Future Direction of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA), Here is What We Found

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) went down by -8.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected -13.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that (BW) Lion Electric and FLO | AddEnergie Deepen their Collaboration with New Reseller Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :NGA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NGA was 3.28M shares.

NGA’s Market Performance

NGA stocks went down by -13.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.64% and a quarterly performance of 154.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.61% for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for NGA stocks with a simple moving average of 60.29% for the last 200 days.

NGA Trading at 35.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares surge +35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGA fell by -13.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.36. In addition, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. saw 38.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.