We Analyzed the Future Direction of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR), Here is What We Found

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) went up by 11.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.59. The company’s stock price has collected 15.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that NETGEAR Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ :NTGR) Right Now?

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTGR is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for NETGEAR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.25, which is -$1.98 below the current price. NTGR currently public float of 29.71M and currently shorts hold a 11.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTGR was 376.40K shares.

NTGR’s Market Performance

NTGR stocks went up by 15.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.11% and a quarterly performance of 33.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for NETGEAR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.98% for NTGR stocks with a simple moving average of 47.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTGR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NTGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NTGR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $25 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2020.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTGR reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for NTGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Hold” to NTGR, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

NTGR Trading at 23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTGR rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.20. In addition, NETGEAR Inc. saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTGR starting from FALCON MICHAEL F, who sale 781 shares at the price of $39.60 back on Jan 20. After this action, FALCON MICHAEL F now owns 64,391 shares of NETGEAR Inc., valued at $30,928 using the latest closing price.

Kim Andrew Wonki, the SVP, Legal and Corp Dev of NETGEAR Inc., sale 781 shares at $38.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Kim Andrew Wonki is holding 74,087 shares at $30,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+28.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NETGEAR Inc. stands at +2.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.09. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.41. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.