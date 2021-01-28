Wall Street Pummels Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) After Recent Earnings Report

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went up by 13.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.37. The company’s stock price has collected 15.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/21 that Why Beyond Meat Sales Could Struggle This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE :SHAK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHAK is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Shake Shack Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.63, which is -$32.75 below the current price. SHAK currently public float of 33.03M and currently shorts hold a 15.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHAK was 816.40K shares.

SHAK’s Market Performance

SHAK stocks went up by 15.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.37% and a quarterly performance of 76.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Shake Shack Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.23% for SHAK stocks with a simple moving average of 89.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $107 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to SHAK, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

SHAK Trading at 39.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +45.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.19. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from GARUTTI RANDALL J, who sale 145,000 shares at the price of $111.39 back on Jan 15. After this action, GARUTTI RANDALL J now owns 51,891 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $16,152,062 using the latest closing price.

Koff Zach, the Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack Inc., sale 2,920 shares at $97.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Koff Zach is holding 18,145 shares at $284,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.04 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 113.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.25. Total debt to assets is 34.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.