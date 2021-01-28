Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went up by 19.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.18. The company’s stock price has collected -2.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $226.9 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 3.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.10, which is -$5.17 below the current price. SGRY currently public float of 22.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 336.72K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went down by -2.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.53% and a quarterly performance of 39.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Surgery Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.19% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of 87.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $28 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

SGRY Trading at 30.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +400.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.46. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from DeLuca Teresa, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, DeLuca Teresa now owns 27,811 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $27,150 using the latest closing price.

DeLuca Teresa, the Director of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 915 shares at $27.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that DeLuca Teresa is holding 28,811 shares at $25,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+18.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -4.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.24. Equity return is now at value -85.50, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 419.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.75. Total debt to assets is 56.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 946.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.