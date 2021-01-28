Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Just Got Our Attention

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went down by -7.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.47. The company’s stock price has collected -14.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.83, which is $6.26 above the current price. SPR currently public float of 103.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPR was 4.32M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stocks went down by -14.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.73% and a quarterly performance of 78.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.99% for SPR stocks with a simple moving average of 33.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $50 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SPR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SPR Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.85. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at +6.74. The total capital return value is set at 19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), the company’s capital structure generated 175.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.64. Total debt to assets is 40.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.