Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.23. The company’s stock price has collected 6.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE :SNA) Right Now?

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNA is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Snap-on Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.00, which is -$20.47 below the current price. SNA currently public float of 53.42M and currently shorts hold a 8.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNA was 434.71K shares.

SNA’s Market Performance

SNA stocks went up by 6.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.50% and a quarterly performance of 14.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Snap-on Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.62% for SNA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $167 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2020.

Longbow, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNA reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for SNA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to SNA, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

SNA Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNA rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.57. In addition, Snap-on Incorporated saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNA starting from PINCHUK NICHOLAS T, who sale 26,591 shares at the price of $168.11 back on Dec 21. After this action, PINCHUK NICHOLAS T now owns 549,043 shares of Snap-on Incorporated, valued at $4,470,327 using the latest closing price.

Pagliari Aldo John, the Sr VP – Finance & CFO of Snap-on Incorporated, sale 12,981 shares at $174.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Pagliari Aldo John is holding 56,125 shares at $2,268,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.58 for the present operating margin

+51.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snap-on Incorporated stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 21.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.39. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.35. Total debt to assets is 21.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.