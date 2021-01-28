Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) went up by 43.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s stock price has collected 50.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Rubius Therapeutics Provides Operational Update and Outlines 2021 Objectives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RUBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.29, which is -$4.4 below the current price. RUBY currently public float of 73.47M and currently shorts hold a 14.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUBY was 1.15M shares.

RUBY’s Market Performance

RUBY stocks went up by 50.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.71% and a quarterly performance of 222.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.85% for RUBY stocks with a simple moving average of 143.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUBY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for RUBY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RUBY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $4 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUBY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at 93.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares surge +91.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +202.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY rose by +50.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +216.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw 93.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from Coughlin Christina M., who purchase 19,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on Apr 22. After this action, Coughlin Christina M. now owns 19,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $104,814 using the latest closing price.

CAGNONI PABLO J, the CEO and President of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that CAGNONI PABLO J is holding 21,000 shares at $98,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

The total capital return value is set at -40.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.89. Equity return is now at value -77.30, with -49.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), the company’s capital structure generated 35.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.13. Total debt to assets is 24.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.57.