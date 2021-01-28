Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went up by 10.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.44. The company’s stock price has collected 16.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Qualys to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Qualys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.08, which is -$33.72 below the current price. QLYS currently public float of 33.59M and currently shorts hold a 17.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 468.18K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went up by 16.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.72% and a quarterly performance of 51.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Qualys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.62% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of 37.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $120 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $116. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to QLYS, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

QLYS Trading at 34.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS rose by +16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.55. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw 19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from BERGERON SANDRA E., who sale 1,271 shares at the price of $130.34 back on Jan 25. After this action, BERGERON SANDRA E. now owns 24,346 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $165,665 using the latest closing price.

Thakar Sumedh S, the Pres. & Chief Product Officer of Qualys Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $130.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Thakar Sumedh S is holding 221,383 shares at $718,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.22 for the present operating margin

+78.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Qualys Inc. (QLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.82. Total debt to assets is 7.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.