Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.01. The company's stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for F5 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $218.44, which is -$0.42 below the current price. FFIV currently public float of 58.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 783.65K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.58% and a quarterly performance of 60.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for F5 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.29% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of 38.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $245 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 25th, 2020.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FFIV, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

FFIV Trading at 14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.55. In addition, F5 Networks Inc. saw 14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Pelzer Francis J., who sale 100 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Jan 21. After this action, Pelzer Francis J. now owns 10,831 shares of F5 Networks Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

Pelzer Francis J., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of F5 Networks Inc., sale 500 shares at $192.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Pelzer Francis J. is holding 10,931 shares at $96,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.67 for the present operating margin

+80.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Networks Inc. stands at +13.08. The total capital return value is set at 17.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.08. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.