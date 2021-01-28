Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) went up by 73.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock price has collected 100.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX :MSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSN is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Emerson Radio Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. MSN currently public float of 5.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSN was 593.29K shares.

MSN’s Market Performance

MSN stocks went up by 100.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 121.97% and a quarterly performance of 126.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.44% for Emerson Radio Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 97.10% for MSN stocks with a simple moving average of 169.26% for the last 200 days.

MSN Trading at 115.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 56.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.01%, as shares surge +111.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSN rose by +100.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.16. In addition, Emerson Radio Corp. saw 115.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.51 for the present operating margin

-7.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Radio Corp. stands at -68.44. The total capital return value is set at -12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.74. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.90.