Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for iSun Inc. (ISUN)

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) went down by -11.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s stock price has collected 33.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that iSun Energy Announces $2.2 Million Contract for Solar EV Charging and Energy Infrastructure with Meriden Housing Authority

Is It Worth Investing in iSun Inc. (NASDAQ :ISUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISUN is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for iSun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. ISUN currently public float of 2.97M and currently shorts hold a 15.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISUN was 1.18M shares.

ISUN’s Market Performance

ISUN stocks went up by 33.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 263.01% and a quarterly performance of 266.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 436.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.76% for iSun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.66% for ISUN stocks with a simple moving average of 289.12% for the last 200 days.

ISUN Trading at 137.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.77%, as shares surge +264.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +243.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISUN rose by +33.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,046.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, iSun Inc. saw 289.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSun Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.06. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on iSun Inc. (ISUN), the company’s capital structure generated 138.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.