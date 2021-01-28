Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC)?

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/21 that The Space SPAC Stable Road Spiked 34%. The Question Is Why.

Is It Worth Investing in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :VGAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for VG Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of VGAC was 2.70M shares.

VGAC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for VG Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.02% for VGAC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

VGAC Trading at 16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGAC fell by -2.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, VG Acquisition Corp. saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.