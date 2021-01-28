Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)?

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) went down by -12.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.17. The company’s stock price has collected -24.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/30/20 that Performant Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :PFMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFMT is at -0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Performant Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. PFMT currently public float of 34.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFMT was 764.68K shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

PFMT stocks went down by -24.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.09% and a quarterly performance of -12.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.56% for Performant Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.61% for PFMT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFMT reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for PFMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFMT, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

PFMT Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT fell by -24.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0884. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 3,258,424 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 24. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 12,545,261 shares of Performant Financial Corporation, valued at $2,346,065 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corporation, purchase 987,604 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 9,286,837 shares at $859,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.28 for the present operating margin

-8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -17.83. The total capital return value is set at -10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.78. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.50. Total debt to assets is 50.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.