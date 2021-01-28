Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW)?

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) went down by -10.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.96. The company’s stock price has collected -17.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become President and CEO of the Combined Company

Is It Worth Investing in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LGVW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of LGVW was 3.27M shares.

LGVW’s Market Performance

LGVW stocks went down by -17.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.47% and a quarterly performance of 75.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Longview Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.95% for LGVW stocks with a simple moving average of 37.97% for the last 200 days.

LGVW Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -21.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVW fell by -17.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Longview Acquisition Corp. saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.