Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.90. The company’s stock price has collected 14.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raises $5 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s(R) Annual Thanks and Giving Campaign

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.31, which is -$39.13 below the current price. WSM currently public float of 75.78M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.23M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went up by 14.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.07% and a quarterly performance of 52.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Williams-Sonoma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.96% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of 62.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

WSM Trading at 33.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +41.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +14.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.43. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 44.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $115.36 back on Jan 12. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 401,702 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,730,473 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Julie, the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $108.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Whalen Julie is holding 56,110 shares at $324,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+36.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 23.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.81. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 131.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.