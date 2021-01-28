Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $198.60. The company’s stock price has collected 8.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Bandwidth Welcomes Brandon Asbill as General Counsel

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bandwidth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.22, which is $17.47 above the current price. BAND currently public float of 20.27M and currently shorts hold a 21.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 484.10K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went up by 8.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.13% and a quarterly performance of 14.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Bandwidth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.12% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of 27.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $212 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to BAND, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.30. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw 17.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Ross Kade, who sale 500 shares at the price of $175.09 back on Jan 22. After this action, Ross Kade now owns 4,400 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $87,546 using the latest closing price.

Morken David A., the Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc., sale 31,740 shares at $150.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Morken David A. is holding 827 shares at $4,771,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.49 for the present operating margin

+45.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at +1.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 9.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.39. Total debt to assets is 7.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.