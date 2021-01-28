Here’s Our Rant About LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) went up by 4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 min ago that Shaquille O’Neal Takes On The Biggest Sunday In Sports With LiveXLive

Is It Worth Investing in LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ :LIVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIVX is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for LiveXLive Media Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.81, which is $1.61 above the current price. LIVX currently public float of 51.26M and currently shorts hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIVX was 855.71K shares.

LIVX’s Market Performance

LIVX stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.86% and a quarterly performance of 87.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 171.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for LiveXLive Media Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.74% for LIVX stocks with a simple moving average of 43.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIVX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIVX reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LIVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to LIVX, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

LIVX Trading at 35.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +25.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVX fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, LiveXLive Media Inc. saw 22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVX starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 18. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 1,566,766 shares of LiveXLive Media Inc., valued at $650 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveXLive Media Inc., purchase 200 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 1,566,566 shares at $626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.33 for the present operating margin

-5.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveXLive Media Inc. stands at -100.69. The total capital return value is set at -197.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -253.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.