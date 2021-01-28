Here’s Our Rant About Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Con Edison Outlines Pathway To Climate Resiliency And Adaptation

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE :ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.53, which is $4.19 above the current price. ED currently public float of 334.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ED was 2.57M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED stocks went up by 2.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.56% and a quarterly performance of -13.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Consolidated Edison Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.22% for ED stocks with a simple moving average of -5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ED, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

ED Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.00. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Nadkarni Gurudatta D, who purchase 120 shares at the price of $72.27 back on Dec 31. After this action, Nadkarni Gurudatta D now owns 7,892 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $8,685 using the latest closing price.

Nachmias Stuart, the President & CEO CET of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 21 shares at $72.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Nachmias Stuart is holding 1,069 shares at $1,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.13 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 125.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.57. Total debt to assets is 38.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.