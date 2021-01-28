Here’s How Your Trade Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Aggressively Right Now

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went down by -5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected -6.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Primo Water Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE :PRMW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.54, which is $3.56 above the current price. PRMW currently public float of 155.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRMW was 1.18M shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW stocks went down by -6.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of 10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.30% for PRMW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRMW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PRMW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PRMW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $21 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PRMW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from BRENNER RICHARD A, who sale 90 shares at the price of $15.31 back on Feb 14. After this action, BRENNER RICHARD A now owns 26 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $1,378 using the latest closing price.

BRENNER RICHARD A, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BRENNER RICHARD A is holding 174,232 shares at $1,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+51.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 134.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.37. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.