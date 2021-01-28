Here’s How Your Trade Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Aggressively Right Now

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.11. The company’s stock price has collected -4.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Monster Beverage Announces Co-Chief Executive Officers

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ :MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.50, which is $15.13 above the current price. MNST currently public float of 374.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNST was 2.06M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST stocks went down by -4.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.32% and a quarterly performance of 8.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.74% for MNST stocks with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $100 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MNST, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

MNST Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.91. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from KELLY THOMAS J, who sale 10,249 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Aug 14. After this action, KELLY THOMAS J now owns 2,868 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $856,099 using the latest closing price.

Carling Guy, the President of EMEA of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 41,250 shares at $83.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Carling Guy is holding 23,885 shares at $3,444,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.67 for the present operating margin

+59.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +26.37. The total capital return value is set at 36.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.68. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.