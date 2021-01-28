Here’s How Your Trade Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Aggressively Right Now

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Meten EdtechX Launches SVIP Courses to Address High-End Adult ELT Market

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

METX currently public float of 15.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 827.92K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.70% and a quarterly performance of -40.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.46% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -73.61% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9460. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 123.20, with -24.40 for asset returns.