Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Just Got Our Attention

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) went up by 6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.69. The company’s stock price has collected 5.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Press Release: European Medicines Agency Accepts GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta(R) (voxelotor) for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Sickle Cell Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBT is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.89. GBT currently public float of 54.90M and currently shorts hold a 21.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBT was 1.53M shares.

GBT’s Market Performance

GBT stocks went up by 5.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.23% and a quarterly performance of -10.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.33% for GBT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GBT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GBT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBT reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for GBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

GBT Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBT rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.19. In addition, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. saw 17.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBT starting from Fink Eric, who sale 4,532 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Fink Eric now owns 0 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., valued at $271,920 using the latest closing price.

CATHERS BRIAN EDWIN, the Chief Scientific Officer of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $63.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that CATHERS BRIAN EDWIN is holding 5,244 shares at $140,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13737.38 for the present operating margin

-373.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12654.93. The total capital return value is set at -44.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.12. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.34. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,979.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.