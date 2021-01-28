Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) went down by -7.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Helix Specialty Diagnostics Partners with Genomic LTC DX to Provide COVID-19 Testing with Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay on Biomark HD Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ :FLDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLDM is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Fluidigm Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. FLDM currently public float of 69.36M and currently shorts hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLDM was 2.12M shares.

FLDM’s Market Performance

FLDM stocks went up by 3.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly performance of -0.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Fluidigm Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.97% for FLDM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLDM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLDM reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FLDM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2019.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLDM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

FLDM Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLDM rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Fluidigm Corporation saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLDM starting from Linthwaite Stephen Christopher, who sale 84,820 shares at the price of $6.06 back on Nov 23. After this action, Linthwaite Stephen Christopher now owns 145,347 shares of Fluidigm Corporation, valued at $514,009 using the latest closing price.

COLELLA SAMUEL D, the Director of Fluidigm Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that COLELLA SAMUEL D is holding 161,109 shares at $26,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.84 for the present operating margin

+54.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluidigm Corporation stands at -55.26. The total capital return value is set at -22.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.42. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.08. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.