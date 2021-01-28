DZS Inc. (DZSI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) went down by -8.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s stock price has collected -15.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that DZS Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ :DZSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DZSI is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for DZS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.33, which is $6.2 above the current price. DZSI currently public float of 11.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DZSI was 67.59K shares.

DZSI’s Market Performance

DZSI stocks went down by -15.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.34% and a quarterly performance of 39.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for DZS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.33% for DZSI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DZSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DZSI stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DZSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DZSI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $19.50 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2019.

DZSI Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DZSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DZSI fell by -15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.22. In addition, DZS Inc. saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DZSI starting from Yim Philip, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Yim Philip now owns 7,000 shares of DZS Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DZSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36 for the present operating margin

+32.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for DZS Inc. stands at -4.39. The total capital return value is set at -0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.45. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on DZS Inc. (DZSI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.59. Total debt to assets is 23.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.