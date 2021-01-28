Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Monro Inc. (MNRO)?

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Monro, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ :MNRO) Right Now?

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNRO is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Monro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.25, which is -$14.96 below the current price. MNRO currently public float of 32.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNRO was 305.04K shares.

MNRO’s Market Performance

MNRO stocks went up by 0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.44% and a quarterly performance of 34.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Monro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.87% for MNRO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.88% for the last 200 days.

MNRO Trading at 15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.79. In addition, Monro Inc. saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $44.07 back on Nov 11. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 21,884 shares of Monro Inc., valued at $22,033 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+37.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc. stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Monro Inc. (MNRO), the company’s capital structure generated 149.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 53.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.