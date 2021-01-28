Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) went down by -10.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.67. The company’s stock price has collected -11.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :VAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAC is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.67, which is $25.6 above the current price. VAC currently public float of 40.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAC was 282.35K shares.

VAC’s Market Performance

VAC stocks went down by -11.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.88% and a quarterly performance of 23.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.68% for VAC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VAC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $100 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAC reach a price target of $118, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for VAC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VAC, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

VAC Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.64. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Smith Dwight D., who sale 1,203 shares at the price of $138.39 back on Dec 08. After this action, Smith Dwight D. now owns 11,680 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, valued at $166,483 using the latest closing price.

Hunter James H. IV, the Exec. VP & General Counsel of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $139.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Hunter James H. IV is holding 40,733 shares at $1,044,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.92 for the present operating margin

+22.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stands at +3.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.97. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC), the company’s capital structure generated 140.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.40. Total debt to assets is 46.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.