Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy MarineMax Inc. (HZO)?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) went up by 7.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.72. The company's stock price has collected 13.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE :HZO) Right Now?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZO is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for MarineMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.17, which is -$8.58 below the current price. HZO currently public float of 21.37M and currently shorts hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZO was 438.68K shares.

HZO’s Market Performance

HZO stocks went up by 13.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.52% and a quarterly performance of 79.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for MarineMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.64% for HZO stocks with a simple moving average of 80.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $29 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZO reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for HZO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to HZO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

HZO Trading at 34.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +332.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.73. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw 38.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from MCLAMB MICHAEL H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $44.07 back on Jan 14. After this action, MCLAMB MICHAEL H now owns 58,002 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $440,700 using the latest closing price.

MCLAMB MICHAEL H, the Executive VP, CFO and Sec of MarineMax Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $42.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that MCLAMB MICHAEL H is holding 68,002 shares at $211,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.18 for the present operating margin

+26.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarineMax Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.26. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on MarineMax Inc. (HZO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.66. Total debt to assets is 24.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.