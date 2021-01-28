Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG)?

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

Is It Worth Investing in Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IDXG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDXG is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Interpace Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.43. IDXG currently public float of 3.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDXG was 144.46K shares.

IDXG’s Market Performance

IDXG stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.16% and a quarterly performance of 13.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.04% for Interpace Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.91% for IDXG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXG

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDXG reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IDXG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 26th, 2019.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to IDXG, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

IDXG Trading at 23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +38.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXG rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Interpace Biosciences Inc. saw 32.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.87 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interpace Biosciences Inc. stands at -110.04. The total capital return value is set at -77.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.33. Equity return is now at value 231.60, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Based on Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.