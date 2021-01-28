Can PTC Inc. (PTC) Remain Competitive?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) went up by 11.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.83. The company’s stock price has collected -7.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that PTC Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ :PTC) Right Now?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTC is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PTC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.93, which is -$6.7 below the current price. PTC currently public float of 104.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTC was 716.53K shares.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC stocks went down by -7.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 44.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for PTC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.83% for PTC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $145 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTC reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for PTC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PTC, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

PTC Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.60. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from FERNANDEZ PHILLIP M, who sale 250 shares at the price of $132.37 back on Jan 25. After this action, FERNANDEZ PHILLIP M now owns 19,804 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $33,093 using the latest closing price.

Ditullio Michael, the EVP, Sales of PTC Inc., sale 5,725 shares at $123.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Ditullio Michael is holding 37,738 shares at $709,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

+75.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +8.96. The total capital return value is set at 11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.90. Total debt to assets is 36.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.