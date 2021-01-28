Can MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Remain Competitive?

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) went up by 7.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Reminder: MiMedx to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MDXG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MiMedx Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. MDXG currently public float of 103.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDXG was 976.79K shares.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.77% and a quarterly performance of 54.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for MiMedx Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.41% for MDXG stocks with a simple moving average of 53.02% for the last 200 days.

MDXG Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.92 for the present operating margin

+82.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -8.55. The total capital return value is set at -26.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.31. Equity return is now at value -289.60, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 202.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.97. Total debt to assets is 41.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.