Can Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Remain Competitive?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) went up by 21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.30. The company’s stock price has collected 33.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that BSE EBIX Beta Launches Term Insurance for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on its On-Demand Hi-Tech Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ :EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBIX is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ebix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is -$4.63 below the current price. EBIX currently public float of 25.12M and currently shorts hold a 29.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBIX was 322.37K shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

EBIX stocks went up by 33.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.03% and a quarterly performance of 196.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Ebix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.19% for EBIX stocks with a simple moving average of 130.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at 59.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +55.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX rose by +33.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.99. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw 54.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBIX starting from Eckert Neil D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $23.92 back on Jun 17. After this action, Eckert Neil D now owns 91,987 shares of Ebix Inc., valued at $239,200 using the latest closing price.

Eckert Neil D, the Director of Ebix Inc., purchase 3,595 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Eckert Neil D is holding 101,987 shares at $53,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.96 for the present operating margin

+62.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +16.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 138.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.11. Total debt to assets is 47.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.