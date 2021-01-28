Buy or Sell Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price has collected -5.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/28/20 that 7 reasons why energy stocks will be 60% higher a year from now

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE :TS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TS is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Tenaris S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.79, which is $1.71 above the current price. TS currently public float of 233.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TS was 1.93M shares.

TS’s Market Performance

TS stocks went down by -5.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.84% and a quarterly performance of 53.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Tenaris S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.75% for TS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TS reach a price target of $18.50, previously predicting the price at $14.40. The rating they have provided for TS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

TS Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.45. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.66 for the present operating margin

+29.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.07. Total debt to assets is 7.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.